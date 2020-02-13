FireFox Gold Corp – Discoveries in Finland’s New Gold Camp

FireFox Gold Corp (TSXV:FFOX; FSE:A2PDU7) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.









FireFox Gold Corp (TSXV:FFOX; FSE:A2PDU7) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

FireFox Gold is a resource exploration company developing a portfolio of highly-prospective projects in Finland. FireFox is one of only five companies currently exploring for gold in Finland’s Central Lapland Greenstone Belt (CLGB), an under-explored orogenic gold belt. Despite the lack of exploration in the area, Finland remains a prominent mining jurisdiction that has ranked consistently as one of the world’s top mining jurisdictions.

Major resource companies including Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM, TSX:AEM) and Kinross Gold (TSX:K) are also invested in the CLBG. Agnico Eagle owns the Kittilä underground gold mine which has gold reserves of 4.4 million ounces, while Kinross has joint venture agreements in place with Aurion Resources Ltd (TSXV:AU), which owns some of the most notable discoveries in this region.

FireFox Gold’s company highlights include the following:

Finland ranked first in the Fraser Institute mining survey in 2017, has a strong mining tradition, clearly defined mining laws and world-leading geological technical databases.

FireFox is focused solely on gold in Finland, controlling approximately 500 square kilometers of key exploration ground in the CLGB.

CLGB is an underexplored gold belt highly prospective for numerous multi-million-ounce discoveries.

Planned 2020 exploration program at Jeesiö gold project, in close proximity to Aurion Resources’ recent discoveries in the CLGB.

Additional approximately 900 square kilometers of property in newly identified prospective areas to the south of the CLGB.

Leadership exhibits a balance of technical and financial strengths, gold industry expertise and deep knowledge of Finland mining industry.

Tight structure of a newly listed company.

