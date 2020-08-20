Finlay Minerals: Leveraging Exceptional Assets and Technical Experience in British Columbia

Finlay Minerals (TSXV:FYL) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.









Finlay Minerals is a resource exploration company focused on identifying and delineating economic precious and base metals projects in British Columbia, Canada. The PIL-Gold, Silver Hope and ATTY properties are all located in northern British Columbia and benefit from the region’s stable government and mining-friendly policies. Finlay Minerals has been exploring its flagship PIL-Gold property for two decades, and intends to leverage modern advancements in exploration technology and expertise in order to improve its understanding of the project.

Finlay Mineral’s ATTY property is located in the Toodoggone River area of the Stikine Terrane in north-central British Columbia. The property comprises 3,393 hectares located immediately north of the Kemess East and Kemess Underground deposits and six kilometres north of the Kemess South Mine and Mill of Centerra Gold.

Finlay Minerals’ company highlights include the following:

Developing a portfolio of copper porphyry and epithermal gold resources in British Columbia

Management team has significant experience in resources exploration and development, specifically in British Columbia

British Columbia has long been recognized as a reliable mining jurisdiction with a safe and supportive government

PIL project is comprised of 13,967 hectares in the Toodoggone River area made up of 39 mineral claims

Silver Hope project comprises 38 mineral tenures totaling 14,165 hectares in central British Columbia

Silver Hope claims surround the former Equity Silver Mine, which produced 33.8 million tonnes averaging 0.4 percent copper, 64.9 g/t silver and 0.46 g/t gold

Management and insiders hold approximately 65 percent of Finlay Minerals

