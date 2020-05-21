FenixOro Gold Corp: Developing the High-Grade Abriaqui Gold Project in Colombia’s Upper Miocene Belt

FenixOro Gold Corp (CSE:FENX) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.









FenixOro Gold Corp (CSE:FENX) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

FenixOro Gold Corp is a resource exploration company focused on developing the Abriaqui gold project located in the Upper Miocene belt of Colombia. The Upper Miocene has been home to over 100 million ounces of gold discoveries made since 2007. The Abriaqui gold project hosts mineralization similar to the nearby Buritica gold mine, which hosts measured and indicated mineral reserves of 5.58 million gold equivalent ounces in addition to 6.24 million gold equivalent ounces in the inferred category.

The Abriaqui project is comprised of 547 hectares of the Upper Miocene Mid-Cauca gold trend. In 2020, FenixOro began a fully-funded exploration project at Abriaqui including expanded ground magnetometry with 3D modeling, soil sampling, alternation mapping and channel sampling. Moving forward, the company intends to secure the permits for a 6,000-meter diamond drill program.

FenixOro Gold Corp’s company highlights include the following:

Developing the Abriaqui project located in the Upper Miocene Belt of Colombia

Upper Miocene is 150 km northwest of Medellin, home to 80 million ounces of gold discovered in the area since 2007

Abriaqui is the closest project to Continental’s Buritica gold mine, located only 15 km away

Over 15 percent of vein samples at Abriaqui have returned assays of greater than 20 g/t gold

Extensive US$2.9 million exploration program began in 2020 including expanded ground magnetometry with 3D modeling, soil sampling, alternation mapping and channel sampling

Working to finalize permits for a two-phase 6,000-meter diamond drill program, expected in Q2 2020

Click here to connect with FenixOro Gold Corp (CSE:FENX) and to request an investor presentation.