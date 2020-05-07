FansUnite: Bringing Your Sportsbook Into The Future

FansUnite (CSE:FANS) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s technology channel.









FansUnite is a technology company working in the sports and entertainment sector to develop innovative solutions in the sports gambling and online casino space. The company is working to develop gambling platforms and services that enhance the capabilities of both the bookkeepers and gamblers themselves, leveraging the power of blockchain technology in the process.

By establishing new partners through acquisitions, business-to-business (B2B) services and business-to-consumer (B2C) offerings, FanUnite is helping to improve various aspects of the sports gambling and digital casino space. As part of this strategy, FansUnite recently acquired McBookie, a white label sportsbook with a focus on B2C offerings in Scotland that has offered gambling services in the United Kingdom for over 10 years.

FansUnite’s company highlights include the following:

FansUnite Sportsbook targets the growing online sports gambling market, which is projected to reach US$102.97 billion by 2025.

Pursuing an M&A strategy to grow the FansUnite brand and business model, as shown by the recent acquisition of McBookie

McBookie hosts over 200,000 registered members and has handled over $100 million in wagers over the last three years

FansUnite social betting platform is home to over 30,000 members

FansUnite Sportsbook leverages smart contracts handled on the Ethereum blockchain to route transactions and maintain an immutable ledger

FansUnite B2B services provide independent operators the opportunity to improve on legacy gambling software, enabling new market potential

