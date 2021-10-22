Falcon Gold grants options exercisable at 13 cents each

Falcon Gold Corp. announces that the board of directors has granted 1,000,000 incentive stock options exercisable for up to 3 years at a price of $ 0.13 cents a unit to directors, officers, and consultants of the company.









FALCON GRANTS INCENTIVE STOCK OPTION

FALCON GOLD CORP. (FG: TSX-V), (3FA: GR), (FGLDF: OTCQB); (“Falcon” or the “Company”) announces that the board of directors, in compliance with the company’s stock option plan, has granted 1,000,000 incentive stock options exercisable for up to 3 years at a price of $ 0.13 cents a unit to directors, officers, and consultants of the company.

About Falcon Gold Corp.

Falcon is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring, and exploring opportunities in the Americas. Falcon’s flagship project, the Central Canada Gold Mine, is approximately 20 km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit which has currently estimated 3.32 million ounces of gold (123.5 million tonnes grading 0.84 g/t gold) mineral reserves, and 2.3 million ounces of measured and indicated mineral resources (133.4 million tonnes grading 0.54 g/t gold). The Hammond Reef gold property lies on the Hammond shear zone, which is a northeast-trending splay off the Quetico Fault Zone (“QFZ”) and may be the control for the gold deposit. The Central Gold property lies on a similar major northeast-trending splay of the QFZ. The Company holds 8 additional projects. The Esperanza Gold/Silver/Copper mineral concessions located in La Riojo Province, Argentina. The Springpole West Property in the world-renowned Red Lake mining camp; a 49% interest in the Burton Gold property with Iamgold near Sudbury Ontario; and in B.C., the Spitfire-Sunny Boy, Gaspard Gold claims; and most recently the Great Burnt, Hope Brook, and Baie Verte acquisitions adjacent to First Mining, Benton-Sokoman’s JV, and Marvel Discovery in Central Newfoundland.

