Evolus Added to NASDAQ Biotechnology Index

- December 19th, 2018

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS), a company dedicated to aesthetic medicine, announced that the company has been selected for addition to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:NBI).

As quoted in the press release:

The addition will become effective prior to the market open on Monday, December 24, 2018.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NBI) is designed to track the performance of a set of NASDAQ-listed securities that meet certain eligibility criteria and are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB). These requirements include minimum market capitalization and average daily trading volume. The NBI is ranked annually and forms the basis for a number of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), including the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF. For more information about the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index visit https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com.

Click here to read the full press release.

