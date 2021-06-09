Edgemont Gold: Exploring Compelling Copper-GoldPorphyry Opportunities in British Columbia

Edgemont Gold (CSE:EDGM | FRA: EG8) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network









Edgemont Gold (CSE:EDGM | FRA: EG8) is currently exploring the Dungate copper-gold porphyry project located 6 kilometers south of Houston in the Omineca mining division of Northern British Columbia. The company has the option to earn 100 percent interest in the project.

The Dungate copper-gold project sits 6 kilometers southeast of Houston, British Columbia, with 1,035.8 hectares of claims staked in 2020 and 546.4 hectares under option. The property sits advantageously in the Omineca mining division, and leverages clear power lines, year-round roadways and close proximity with the closed Equity mine site.

Edgemont Gold’s Company Highlights

Copper-gold exploration in British Columbia, a safe, established mining district

Focused on the Dungate Project. Accessible by road, with year-round drilling

Drilling 7 km north of high-grade gold/silver discovery, recently announced by Sun Summit Minerals

Permit filed for drilling to test mineralization at depth in Q3 2021

Compelling targets identified by magnetic & IP surveys, soil & outcrop sampling Mineralization at depth confirmed by historic drilling. Only one deep hole (333m long) drilled in 1975 – 142 m of chalcopyrite at bottom of hole

Tight share structure (24M shares outstanding) and low market cap (~$5 Million)

Led by experienced industry professionals with an extensive track record of exploration success

Fully funded for extensive drilling in 2021 with ~$2M