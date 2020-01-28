EcoGraf’s Epanko Graphite Project Supported by Government Deal

EcoGraf reported that the Tanzanian Government signed a settlement agreement that will unlock financing for the Epanko graphite project.









EcoGraf (ASX:EGR) reported that the Tanzanian Government signed a landmark settlement agreement with Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD), which the miner believes will provide the breakthrough unlock the financing and development of the company’s 100 percent owned Epanko graphite project.

Highlights are as follows:

Barrick Gold and Government of Tanzania sign historic landmark agreement

Dispute resolution expected to unlock debt financing hurdles for EcoGraf’s Epanko graphite project

Positive progress achieved with KfW IPEX-Bank financing in recent weeks

Epanko to be developed under sustainable equator principles, transforming the local economy

Epanko forecast to generate annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of US$44.5m, an internal rate of return of 38.9 percent and pre-tax NPV10 of US$211 million

