Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Announces the Launch of Sevelamer Carbonate for Oral Suspension in the U.S. Market

- December 27th, 2018

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (BSE:500124, NSE:DRREDDY, NYSE:RDY) announced the launch of Sevelamer Carbonate for Oral Suspension, in 0.8 g and 2.4 g packets, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Renvela (sevelamer carbonate) for Oral Suspension, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). As quoted in the press release: The Renvela brand and generic had … Continued

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (BSE:500124, NSE:DRREDDY, NYSE:RDY) announced the launch of Sevelamer Carbonate for Oral Suspension, in 0.8 g and 2.4 g packets, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Renvela (sevelamer carbonate) for Oral Suspension, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

As quoted in the press release:

The Renvela brand and generic had U.S. sales of approximately $101 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in October 2018 according to IMS Health*.

Dr. Reddy’s Sevelamer Carbonate for Oral Suspension is available in 0.8 g and 2.4 g packets in count size of 90.

Renvela is a trademark of Sanofi.

Click here to read the full press release.

