Denarius: Advancing Projects In High-Grade Mining Districts in Spain and Colombia

Denarius (TSXV:DSLV) advances mining projects that are located in high-grade mining districts. Its portfolio contains international projects ranging from exploration to near-term production of metal assets that can be leveraged across multiple markets.

Denarius’ flagship project is the Lomero-Poyatos Project, which is located in the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Spain. The historical production at this site was a minimum of 2.6 million tonnes of massive sulphide ore. In August 2021, Denarius received a mining permit for its Lomero-Poyatos project, allowing for exploratory drilling in select historical holes.

The Lomero-Poyatos project is a polymetallic asset that will allow Denarius to mine green metals, such as lead, zinc and copper, in addition to gold. Mining copper directly supports the global initiative towards embracing environmental technologies since copper is required for electric vehicles, wind turbines, solar powers and electric vehicle batteries. It’s estimated that copper demand will increase by 900 percent by 2030. Denarius is poised to capitalize on the increased demand for copper through its Lomero-Poyatos project.

Denarius’ Company Highlights

Denarius is a Canadian junior exploration company with a diverse portfolio of high-grade mines. It is focused on developing projects located in historical productive districts in Spain and Colombia.

Each of the company’s assets is located near existing projects that are massively productive, which creates an existing robust infrastructure that allows Denarius to quickly advance their projects.

All three of the company’s projects have historically returned high-grade minerals that are consistent with their neighbors’ production.

The company has a management team that has international experience and brings plenty of operational expertise that may enable them to quickly advance projects.