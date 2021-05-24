Decklar Resources: Developing High-Quality, Low-Cost Oil & Gas Assets in Nigeria

Decklar Resources Inc. (TSXV: DKL) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.









Decklar Resources Inc. (TSXV: DKL) anticipates exciting development activities on its flagship Oza Oil Field in Nigeria. The Oza Oil Field contains up to 12 zones of conventional stacked sands, allowing for vertical drilling and conventional horizontal development drilling. Leveraging excellent infrastructure in a prolific oil & gas jurisdiction presents excellent production and development opportunities.

Over the next 12 months, Decklar expects extensive well drilling and exciting development activities at the Oza Oil Field. Its two-phase development program in 2021 could lead to production levels as high as between 5,000 and 10,000 barrels per day with high-margin, high-quality oil, according to Decklar Resources CEO, Duncan T. Blount.

Decklar Resources’ Company Highlights

Decklar Resources is an independent international oil & gas company focused on low-risk appraisal and development opportunities in the prolific West African region. The company has its flagship Oza Oil Field prospect in Nigeria.

In July 2020, the company closed its acquisition of Nigeria-based Decklar Petroleum Limited, which has a Risk Service Agreement with Millenium Oil and Gas Company Limited on the Oza Field.

The Oza Field is located onshore in the northern part of Oil Mining License (OML) 11 in the eastern Niger Delta of Nigeria. The asset leverages excellent infrastructure, including export pipeline access tied into the Trans Niger Pipeline.

2021 plans involve a two-phase development program, which schedules a rig mobilizing to the Oza Field with re-entry activities estimated to start imminently. The second phase of development involves additional well drilling and well tie-ins to existing infrastructure.

Its re-entry program presents low-risk development opportunities in proven undeveloped oil fields. The company could see production levels as high as 10,000 barrels per day in the advancement of its development program.