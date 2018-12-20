DBV Technologies Provides Update on Viaskin Peanut for Children Four to 11 Years of Age

DBV Technologies (Nasdaq:DBVT) announced that after discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), its Biologics License Application (BLA) for Viaskin Peanut in children four to 11 years of age has been voluntarily withdrawn. DBV is currently working closely with the agency to resubmit the application for Viaskin Peanut as quickly as possible. As … Continued









DBV Technologies (Nasdaq:DBVT) announced that after discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), its Biologics License Application (BLA) for Viaskin Peanut in children four to 11 years of age has been voluntarily withdrawn. DBV is currently working closely with the agency to resubmit the application for Viaskin Peanut as quickly as possible.

As quoted in the press release:

This action was based on verbal and written correspondence with the FDA on December 18th, 2018. Following feedback from the agency, DBV Technologies concluded that the current BLA, which was submitted on October 18th, 2018, lacks sufficient detail regarding data on manufacturing procedures and quality controls. The FDA did not cite concerns related to the clinical module of the BLA for Viaskin Peanut, and the Company believes that the additional information needed to support this filing is available without further clinical studies. “Although the agency did not reference any medical or clinical questions with the submission of Viaskin Peanut, the FDA did communicate that the level of detail with regards to data on manufacturing and quality controls was insufficient in the BLA,” said Daniel Tassé, Chief Executive Officer of DBV Technologies. “We remain confident in the clinical profile of Viaskin Peanut and its potential to offer treatment to peanut-allergic children. Our plan is to address these concerns as quickly as possible and to work closely with the FDA to provide an updated and complete file.” Viaskin Peanut previously received Breakthrough and Fast Track designations for the treatment of peanut-allergic children from the FDA in 2015 and 2012, respectively. DBV anticipates that all ongoing clinical trials with Viaskin Peanut will continue as planned.

