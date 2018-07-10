CROPS provides update on private placement

CROPS Inc. (TSXV:COPS) announces that it has received from the TSX Venture Exchange an extension to July 31, 2018 to complete its previously announced proposed private placement financing of convertible debentures to raise gross proceeds of up to $6.0 million.











CROPS Inc. (TSXV:COPS) announces that it has received from the TSX Venture Exchange an extension to July 31, 2018 to complete its previously announced proposed private placement financing of convertible debentures to raise gross proceeds of up to $6.0 million. The debentures will have a term of three years, and will be convertible, at the election of the holder, into common shares of the Company at the rate of $0.08 per share (for an aggregate maximum of 75 million shares) if converted in the first year, or at the rate of $0.10 per share (for an aggregate maximum of 60 million shares) if converted in the second or third years. The Company will also issue warrants entitling the debenture holders to purchase up to a total of 37.5 million common shares exercisable at a price of $0.08 per share for up to three years.

The debentures will bear interest which is paid quarterly in cash at the annual rate of 8%. The Company may, however, subject to stock exchange approval at the time, elect to pay the interest in common shares of the Company, in which case the annual interest rate for the applicable payment will be 10% rather than 8%.

The proceeds of the financing will be used to repay the currently outstanding loan held by Sprott Resource Lending Partnership in the principal amount of US$3,000,000 which currently bears interest at 12% compounded monthly, and for general working capital purposes.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of such Act. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell,nor the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

About CROPS

CROPS is developing the Bayovar 12 phosphate deposit located 40 km from the coast in the Sechura District of northern Peru. Bayovar 12 hosts a large resource of highly-reactive sedimentary phosphate rock – a key raw material input for phosphate fertilizers and vital to world food production. Reactive phosphate rock from Sechura is a natural, slow-release source of phosphorus that can be applied directly to crops. One of our objectives is to supply direct application phosphate rock to the agricultural regions of Central and South America and Southeast Asia.

