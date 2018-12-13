Pharmaceutical

Corcept Therapeutics Announces Allowance of Additional Patent Covering the Use of Korlym to Treat Patients With Cushing’s Syndrome

- December 13th, 2018

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has given notice that it will allow a patent covering the concomitant use of Korlym® and drugs from the class of medications known as strong CYP3A inhibitors to treat patients with hypercortisolism (Cushing’s syndrome).  The patent will expire in 2037. As quoted in … Continued

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has given notice that it will allow a patent covering the concomitant use of Korlym® and drugs from the class of medications known as strong CYP3A inhibitors to treat patients with hypercortisolism (Cushing’s syndrome).  The patent will expire in 2037.

As quoted in the press release:

“This patent covers an important finding of our research – that with proper dose modulation, Korlym can safely be administered in combination with medications that are strong CYP3A inhibitors,” said Joseph K. Belanoff, MD, Corcept’s Chief Executive Officer. “Strong CYP3A inhibitors include antiviral, antibiotic, antifungal and antidepressant medications from which many patients taking Korlym could benefit.  Korlym’s label instructs doctors how to do this safely.”

Upon issuance, Corcept plans to list the patent, entitled “Concomitant Administration of Glucocorticoid Receptor Modulators and CYP3A Inhibitors” (U.S. Pat. App. 15/627,359), in the FDA’s Approved Drug Products with Therapeutic Equivalence Evaluations (the “Orange Book”).  Korlym is currently covered by five patents listed in the Orange Book.

Click here to read the full press release.

