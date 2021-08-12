CMC Metals: High Grade Silver in Underexplored Yukon/British Columbia and Polymetallic projects in Central Newfoundland

CMC Metals Ltd (TSXV:CMB) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.









CMC Metals Ltd (TSXV:CMB) was one of the best performing silver explorers in 2020 with a portfolio of quality exploration properties from the West to the East coast of Canada in some of the most prolific mining jurisdictions in the world – Newfoundland, Yukon and British Columbia. The Company has secured a diverse portfolio of properties all of which have high quality mineral occurrences, are road accessible, range from early to advanced stage, include prospects in precious and base metals, and present exceptional exploration potential.

CMC’s flagship project, Silver Hart, is one of the highest-grade silver-lead-zinc +/- gold +/- copper exploration plays. CMC offers an excellent opportunity for value growth in the short to medium term for investors seeking to gain exposure in a silver focused portfolio.

CMC Metals’ Company Highlights

CMC Metals has a robust and diverse portfolio of exploration projects including two high grade silver-lead-zinc projects (Silver Hart and Rancheria South) and three polymetallic projects (Bridal Veil, Terra Nova and Logjam).

The company’s flagship Silver Hart project in the Yukon currently comprises of high-grade silver-lead-zinc veins with proven grades 40 percent above the average grade of existing silver mines globally. The property also has significant the potential to host carbonate replacement deposits and skarns.

The Silver Hart and Rancheria South projects take advantage of significant positioning in the emerging silver district of Rancheria. The district is comparable to major silver districts such as Coeur D’Alene, Idaho which was one of the most prolific silver districts.

Its copper-gold polymetallic projects in Newfoundland leverage excellent infrastructure and exploration-friendly conditions in one of the world’s best mining jurisdictions.

CMC Metals stands committed to community participation and First Nations engagement. The company is currently working towards undertaking consultation efforts on its short to medium term exploration plans, and its commitment to maximizing socio-economic impacts and communications with surrounding communities and/or First Nations governments.

The company’s dynamic technical team and exceptional low-price-entry positioning make CMC Metals an excellent investment candidate as a serious player in the silver and base metals mining space.