Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Definitive Agreement with Endo for Vigabatrin Tablets

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:CPRX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular and neurological diseases, today announced that it has signed a Definitive Agreement with Endo International plc’s (NASDAQ: ENDP) subsidiary, Endo Ventures Limited, for the further development and commercialization of generic Sabril® (vigabatrin) tablets through Endo’s U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals segment, doing business as Par Pharmaceutical.

“We are very happy to work with Endo, to bring generic Sabril® tablets to market. Endo is an established leader in the generic vigabatrin marketplace,” said Patrick J. McEnany, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals. “Our search for an appropriate partner for this product was long but rewarding with this result. We look forward to bringing to market this important medication to improve the lives of patients.” “Generic vigabatrin tablets will complement our current powder vigabatrin offering and will expand the number of patients that can benefit from having access to a high-quality, generic vigabatrin option,” said Brandon Rockwell, Senior Vice President, Business Development and Strategy of Endo. Vigabatrin comes in two dosage forms – a powder sachet and a tablet. Par Pharmaceutical brought the first generic version of the powder sachet to market but at this time there is no approved generic version of the tablets.

