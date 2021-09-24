CAT Strategic Metals: Using a Hybrid Model to Develop Diverse, High Value Mineral Projects

CAT Strategic Metals (CSE:CAT,OTC:CATTF,FRA:8CH) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network









CAT Strategic Metals (CSE:CAT,OTC:CATTF,FRA:8CH) focuses on the acquisition and exploration of diversified and strategic North American mineral projects including gold, silver, uranium, copper and tellurium. CAT Strategic Metals employs a hybrid model that seeks out, analyzes, and acquires projects that have strong potential given past diverse mineral outputs and supporting samples.

The company takes advantage of strategic positioning by locating projects in mineral-rich regions of the world and near high-yielding mines such as Hecla Mining Company’s Hollister Nevada and Midas Nevada gold-silver mines. The Rimrock project is located in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Nevada in the US, only 15 km southeast of Hecla Mining’s (NYSE:HL) high-grade Midas gold-silver mine and 3 km north of the Hollister gold-silver mine.

CAT Strategic Metals’ Company Highlights

CAT Strategic Metals’ current projects focus on a wide range of minerals and metals including gold, silver, uranium, copper and tellurium in mining-friendly areas.

CAT Strategic Metals employs a hybrid model of acquiring mines that have been abandoned but maintain strong potential given past mineral outputs and sample indications which allows for bypassing of the discovery phase.

The company has two projects in Nevada: Rimrock and Gold Jackpot; and two projects in Canada: Burntland (copper, silver and gold) in New Brunswick and South Preston (uranium) in Saskatchewan.

The Rimrock project is located in the prolific Carlin and Midas trends and hosts near-surface mineralizations with the potential for high-grade, low sulfidation gold and silver deposits, as well as larger Carlin-style gold deposits at depth. The property is only 15 km southeast of Hecla Mining’s high-grade Midas gold-silver mine.

The Gold Jackpot is located in the prolific Elko district in northeastern Nevada, 100 km north of Nevada Gold Mines’ Long Canyon Gold Mine. Gold Jackpot potentially has porphyry copper, Emperor gold-tellurium, Carlin- and Midas-style exploration models.

The company’s management team has a long history of success in the mining and exploration industry including currently held positions at reputable mineral exploration companies.