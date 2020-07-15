Carlyle Commodities: Developing Resource Projects in Emerging Markets

Carlyle Commodities (CSE:CCC) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.









Carlyle Commodities is an exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, financing and development of growth-stage projects with potential exploration upside. The company’s flagship Cecilia gold-silver project is located in Sonora, Mexico approximately 40 kilometers southwest of Agua Prieta. The 7,739.4-hectare Cecilia project is drill-permitted and has returned top rock chip and grab samples of 133.7 g/t gold and 335 g/t silver.

In addition to its Cecilia project, Carlyle Commodities owns five resource projects in British Columbia, Sunset, Blackie, Peneece, Porcher and Star. The Sunset volcanic massive sulfide (VMS) cobalt–copper–zinc project is located only two hours from Vancouver, British Columbia. Carlyle’s four additional BC projects are vanadium projects that host historical exploration work.

Carlyle Commodities’ company highlights include the following:

Flagship Cecilia gold-silver project is located in Sonora, Mexico and includes multiple drill targets across the ~80km2

Rock chip and grab sample highlights from the Cecilia project include 133.7 g/t gold and 335 g/t silver

Strong and committed management team with proven success in raising capital, making exploration discoveries and creating significant shareholder value

A deal flow pipeline where the Carlyle team is actively reviewing other precious metal exploration projects of merit with a focus on the Americas, targeting the closing of additional deals in 2020

World-Class grade and tonnage with an exploration focus on projects that offer both high-grade and tonnage

A clean capital structure with approximately 20 million shares outstanding, most held by experienced resource investors offering prospective investors good value and significant upside potential

Approximately 5 million shares in the trading float as of July 2020

