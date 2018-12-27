Cardiovascular Systems Announces First Patients Treated in United States with OrbusNeich Teleport Microcatheter

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII), a medical device company developing and commercializing innovative interventional treatment systems for patients with peripheral and coronary artery disease, today announced that the first patients in the United States were treated using the OrbusNeich Teleport Microcatheter (Teleport), which recently received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance. As quoted in the press … Continued









Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII), a medical device company developing and commercializing innovative interventional treatment systems for patients with peripheral and coronary artery disease, today announced that the first patients in the United States were treated using the OrbusNeich Teleport Microcatheter (Teleport), which recently received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance.

As quoted in the press release:

Microcatheters are used to provide support and safe guidewire exchange during complex cardiovascular procedures. Teleport is a new generation microcatheter designed for deliverability and support, with a unique and robust tip designed to enable access in the most challenging lesions. Annapoorna S. Kini MD, Director of the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory at Mount Sinai Medical Center, New York, NY, and Emmanouil Brilakis, MD, PhD, FACC, FAHA, FESC, FSCAI, Interventional Cardiologist at Minneapolis Heart Institute at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis, MN, treated the first patients in the United States with Teleport. Said Dr. Kini, “I am excited and honored to be the first to use Teleport microcatheter in the United States. Teleport allowed me to deliver the microcatheter easily through tortuous coronary vasculature while maintaining catheter position for guidewire exchange treating a complex chronic total occlusion.”

