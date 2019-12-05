CannPal Removed From BNY Global’s Restricted List

CannPal Animal Therapeutics announced it was removed from the restricted list of BNY Mellon’s Global Cannabis Securities Policy.

As quoted in the press release:

This follows the news that major American financial institution, Bank of New York Mellon, announced its new restrictive policy on cannabis stocks and would not be accepting positions with certain marijuana-related businesses.

Local BNY Mellon-owned clearing house, Pershing, also restricted trading for a number of Australian listed cannabis stocks, with CannPal being named as one of the Companies on the restricted list.

CannPal operates in complete compliance across State and Federal laws in both Australia and the United States, and are pleased to advise that after review, the Company has been added to the permitted to trade list from the 30th of November 2019.