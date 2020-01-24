Cannabis

Investing News
Search Search Active

Cannabis Big News: Mota Ventures Completes Acquisition of Profitable CBD Retailer First Class CBD, Ignite International Brands Adds Beverages to its Premium Product Offerings, Nextleaf Labs Granted Health Canada Cannabis Research Licence

- January 24th, 2020

In case you missed it, here is this week’s cannabis big news roundup.

In case you missed it, here is this week’s cannabis big news roundup:

Cannabis

stocks-cannabis-lift-expo

Find out what experts are saying about the future of cannabis

 
Read our new report today
 

To see our previous Cannabis Investing Big News Roundups, click here.

Get the latest Cannabis Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Cannabis Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Cannabis Investing

Select None
Select All

Related posts

Tags

Leave a Reply