Cannabis Big News: Mota Ventures Completes Acquisition of Profitable CBD Retailer First Class CBD, Ignite International Brands Adds Beverages to its Premium Product Offerings, Nextleaf Labs Granted Health Canada Cannabis Research Licence
Kevin Vanstone - January 24th, 2020
In case you missed it, here is this week’s cannabis big news roundup.
Cannabis
- Mota Ventures Completes Acquisition of Profitable CBD Retailer First Class CBD
- Ignite International Brands Adds Beverages to its Premium Product Offerings
- Weekend Unlimited Partners with True North Cannabis, Announces Name Change and Consolidation
- New Pharmacy Partnership Optimizes Patient Care Through Data Driven Solutions
- Mota Ventures Forms Research and Development Partnership with Leading Colombian University & Research Hospital
- Nextleaf Labs Granted Health Canada Cannabis Research Licence
