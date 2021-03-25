Canex Metals: Multiple Bulk Tonnage and High Grade Gold Targets in Northern Arizona
Diana Fernandez - March 25th, 2021
CANEX Metals (TSXV:CANX) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.
CANEX Metals (TSXV:CANX) is committed to identifying, acquiring and developing highly prospective explorations projects throughout North America. The company is currently developing a new gold discovery at its flagship Gold Range project in Arizona.
CANEX is in the exploration phase with ongoing work on the property already identifying a 5 kilometer long fault zone containing numerous mineralized zones and exploration targets. Its Gold Range property is quickly developing into a key piece of the puzzle in what appears to be a new emerging bulk tonnage gold district in Northern Arizona.
CANEX Metals’ Company Highlights
- The company’s flagship Gold Range project in Arizona leverages the state’s resource-rich history and mineralization. The company could see large bulk tonnage and high-grade gold resources that mimic nearby deposits.
- The relatively underexplored gold mining district in Northern Arizona presents CANEX with a first-mover advantage for gold discovery and the development of potential exploration targets.
- CANEX completed its Phase Two drill project at Gold Range in 2021. The first phase drilling program has indicated favorable heap-leach potential.
- The company is headed by a world-class technical and geology team, which primes Gold Range for expert analysis and expert targeting.