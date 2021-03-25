Canex Metals: Multiple Bulk Tonnage and High Grade Gold Targets in Northern Arizona

CANEX Metals (TSXV:CANX) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.









CANEX Metals (TSXV:CANX) is committed to identifying, acquiring and developing highly prospective explorations projects throughout North America. The company is currently developing a new gold discovery at its flagship Gold Range project in Arizona.

CANEX is in the exploration phase with ongoing work on the property already identifying a 5 kilometer long fault zone containing numerous mineralized zones and exploration targets. Its Gold Range property is quickly developing into a key piece of the puzzle in what appears to be a new emerging bulk tonnage gold district in Northern Arizona.

CANEX Metals’ Company Highlights

The company’s flagship Gold Range project in Arizona leverages the state’s resource-rich history and mineralization. The company could see large bulk tonnage and high-grade gold resources that mimic nearby deposits.

The relatively underexplored gold mining district in Northern Arizona presents CANEX with a first-mover advantage for gold discovery and the development of potential exploration targets.

CANEX completed its Phase Two drill project at Gold Range in 2021. The first phase drilling program has indicated favorable heap-leach potential.

The company is headed by a world-class technical and geology team, which primes Gold Range for expert analysis and expert targeting.