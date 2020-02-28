Cannabis Big News Roundup: Acreage Announces Grand Opening of The Botanist, Khiron Granted Approval to Cultivate 9.3 Tons of THC Cannabis, Representing 17 Percent of the Total Allocated Quota for Colombia in 2020
Kevin Vanstone - February 28th, 2020
In case you missed it, here is this week’s cannabis big news roundup:
- Acreage Announces Grand Opening of The Botanist by Compassionate Care Foundation in Atlantic City
- RAMM Pharma Corp. to Acquire NettaLife, a Leading Developer of Cannabis-Based Products for Pets and Large Animals
- Orchid Ventures Announces The Launch Of A New Subsidiary, PurTec Delivery Systems, A Delivery System Technology Company
- Acreage Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
- Khiron Granted Approval to Cultivate 9.3 Tons of THC Cannabis, Representing 17 Percent of the Total Allocated Quota for Colombia in 2020
