CanAlaska Uranium: Developing an Exploration Package in the Athabasca Basin

CanAlaska Uranium (TSXV:CVV, OTCQB:CVVUF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

CanAlaska Uranium is an exploration company developing a collection of uranium and nickel projects across Canada. The company follows a project generator model, with a focus on properties in the Athabasca Basin and Thompson Nickel Belt regions. The company holds 12 uranium projects across the country, with approximately 1.2 million acres of land claims in the Athabasca Basin.

CanAlaska Uranium’s flagship West McArthur project is a joint venture in partnership with Cameco, with CanAlaska serving as operator. Results from a 2019 drill program on the property returned 0.70 meters at 6.8 percent U3O8 within 2.1 meters averaging 2.3 percent U3O8. CanAlaska Uranium has also entered into an option agreement with Fjordland Exploration (TSXV:FEX) giving the company an opportunity to earn 80 percent interest in CanAlaska’s North Thompson Nickel project.

CanAlaska Uranium’s company highlights include the following:

Holds an extensive portfolio of uranium and nickel projects in Canada, including projects located in the Athabasca Basin and Thompson Nickel Belt

West McArthur uranium project is under a joint venture with Cameco, with a 2019 drill program extending the high-grade uranium zone on the property

2019 drill results at West McArthur returned 0.70 meters @ 6.8 percent U3O8 within 2.1 meters averaging 2.3 percent U3O8

Portfolio of resource projects have attracted the current attention of Cameco and Denison

Partnered with Fjordland Exploration on the North Thompson Nickel Project

