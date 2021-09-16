CanAlaska Uranium “Offers a High Investment Leverage Potential”

CanAlaska Uranium retained its 2021 price target of C$1.20 benefitting from the strongly improved uranium market sentiment.









CanAlaska Uranium (TSXV:CVV,OTCQB:CVVUF) retained its 2021 price target of C$1.20 as featured in the Uraniumletter International, an international independent information and advice bulletin for uranium resource investments.

The newsletter stated that the progress made on the company’s prospective project portfolio of uranium and nickel projects located in Saskatchewan and Manitoba also contributed to its investment capability.

According to the article, “CanAlaska, benefitting from the strongly improved uranium market sentiment, as demonstrated by its 12 months H+L share prices of C$ 0.84 – 0.19, at a still depressed market valuation of US$ 39 million, in my view, still offers a high investment leverage potential.”

On September 15, 2021, CanAlaska announced it has entered into a Letter of Intent with Durama Resources, a private company to allow CanAlaska to earn up to 100 percent interest in Durama’s 100 percent-owned 17.66 hectare Key Extension Project in the Southeastern Athabasca Basin region.

Read the full investment alert here