Camino Minerals: Exploring Highly Prospective, Undermined Copper Territories in the Peruvian Coast

Camino Minerals (TSXV:COR,OTCQB:CAMZF) specializes in exploring, identifying, and acquiring copper through high-risk, high-reward discovery drilling projects in the Peruvian and Chilean coasts. Camino Minerals fully owns all of its projects. In June 2020, the company purchased the Los Chapitos property, and in March 2021, the company purchased the Maria Cecilia complex from Denham Capital, which is one of the largest resource funds in the industry at US$10 billion.

The flagship Los Chapitos project has drilling deposits in Chile and Peru and a part of the prolific belt of IOCG (iron oxide-copper gold) mineralization that extends along the Peruvian coastal margin. The company is also running the Maria Cecilia project which is a copper-porphyry resource in Peru and the Plata Dorada exploration project which is a high-grade vein system also located in Peru.

IOCG deposit at the Los Chapitos project

Camino Minerals’ Company Highlights

