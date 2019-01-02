Cambrex Completes Acquisition of Avista Pharma Solutions

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM), a leading manufacturer of small molecule innovator and generic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), and finished dosage forms, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Avista Pharma Solutions, a contract development, manufacturing, and testing organization, from Ampersand Capital Partners. As quoted in the press release: Avista’s four sites in Durham, NC, Longmont, … Continued









Cambrex (NYSE:CBM), a leading manufacturer of small molecule innovator and generic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), and finished dosage forms, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Avista Pharma Solutions, a contract development, manufacturing, and testing organization, from Ampersand Capital Partners.

As quoted in the press release:

Avista’s four sites in Durham, NC, Longmont, CO, Agawam, MA and Edinburgh, Scotland, UK will be integrated into Cambrex’s global network, as well as the company’s service offerings ranging from API and drug product development and cGMP manufacturing to stand-alone analytical, microbiology testing and solid state sciences. “Acquiring Avista adds a full complement of early stage development capabilities to Cambrex’s larger scale capabilities for both APIs and finished dosage forms. We are excited to start off 2019 integrating Avista into Cambrex’s global network of facilities. Adding Avista today and Halo Pharma in September significantly increases our customer base and funnel of projects, provides significant cross selling opportunities and allows us to offer an integrated service offering for most small molecules from the pre-clinical stage through the commercial stage,” commented Steve Klosk, President and CEO of Cambrex. Shawn Cavanagh, COO of Cambrex added, “I would like to welcome all of Avista’s employees into the Cambrex family, and I look forward to working with them as we continue to be the experts our customers enjoy working with.”

