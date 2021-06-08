C3 Metals: Exploring the Americas for Large Scale Copper-Gold Deposits

C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV:CCCM) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network









C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV:CCCM) is creating shareholder wealth through the identification, acquisition, and exploration of large-scale copper-gold exploration opportunities in mining-friendly jurisdictions like Peru, which is recognized as the second-largest copper exporter in the world.

C3’s most exciting venture is their acquisition of the Jasperoide project, covering 57 square meters in the heart of ‘elephant country’ in Southern Peru. Jasperoide project has the initial infrastructure already in place. This should simplify the logistical processes required to ramp up future production.

C3 Metals’ Company Highlights

Preliminary drilling on the Jasperoide project has shown high-grade gold-copper deposits, and the company will move forward with drilling to 10,000 m.

The company also has 100 percent control over five mineral exploration licenses covering 207 square kilometers of highly prospective copper-gold terrain in Jamaica.

CCCM’s 52-week performance is +230 percent, and the recent confirmation of high-grade mineral deposits in their flagship project means that the strong performance can be expected to continue into the future.

C3’s management team has decades of experience in mineral exploration, resource development, and project management. This lends C3 expertise and understanding of the industry which they have leveraged for strategic positioning in Peru and Jamaica.