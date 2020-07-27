Bravada Gold: Building Value Through Discovery

Bravada Gold (TSXV:BVA) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s gold channel.









Bravada Gold is a gold exploration and development company following a prospector generator model. The company is focused on developing projects in established mining jurisdictions, including the state of Nevada which is routinely ranked as one of the top gold mining jurisdictions in the world according to the Fraser Institute.

Within Nevada, Bravada Gold has elected to target select trends of mineralization including the Battle Mountain-Eureka and Walker Lane gold trends. Bravada Gold currently owns nearly a dozen gold projects in Nevada, including its flagship Wind Mountain property which is a potential near-term producer with a 43-101 compliant resource and a positive 2012 PEA that is at the pre-development stage.

Bravada Gold’s company highlights include the following:

Projects located in the rich mining jurisdiction of Nevada, the Fraser Institute’s #1 mining jurisdiction in 2019

Targeting proven regions of mineralization including the Battle Mountain-Eureka and Walker Lane gold trends

Following a prospector generator model, Bravada finds value through the discovery of new targets and exploration work

Flagship Wind Mountain project is a potential near-term producer with a 43-101 compliant resource and a 2012 PEA

SF Gold project is located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka trend, a world-class gold district

Commonly retains anywhere between 20 and 50 percent of ownership on projects, allowing partners to advance development and cover costs

History of major mining partnerships including majors such as Agnico-Eagle, Kinross, Newmont Mining and Barrick Gold

