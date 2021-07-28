Boosh Plant-Based Brands: Comfort Food Across Growing Markets in North America

Boosh Plant-Based Brands (CSE:VEGI) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network









Boosh Plant-Based Brands (CSE:VEGI) aims to become a leader in delivering plant-based meals, which are sustainably packaged, convenient and tasty for complete customer satisfaction. Boosh distributes and sells plant-based fresh-frozen meals to grocery outlets and independent grocery stores throughout Canada.

Its “Boosh Bowls for One,” offers a delicious range of meals across a wide set of cuisines like Veggie Bolognese, Mac & Cheeze & Peas, Coconut Curry Cauli, Mexican Fiesta. Additionally, its line of entrees for two offer bigger portions of crowd favorites like Rustic Veggie Pot Pit and award winning Hearty Sheperd’s Pie.

Boosh Plant-Based Brands’ Company Highlights

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. is an emerging plant-based comfort food company. It offers accessible, convenient and delicious “Heat’n Eat” fresh-frozen meals to a growing audience and plant-based meat market.

Boosh offers an award-winning product line featuring six delicious meals, including Boosh Bowls for One, Boosh Bowls for Two and Boosh Pouches, which will be introduced in Summer 2021.

All Boosh meals are 100% plant-based, non-GMO, gluten-free, dairy-free and offer sustainable packaging for its consumers.

The company has established itself as a major plant-based competitor on the market with its strategic branding and supply alliance with Beyond Meat

Boosh packages are available across over 300 grocery stores Canada-wide through UNFI

The next steps for the company include expansion into US markets and creating a more comprehensive commercial strategy to aid its introduction into new markets.