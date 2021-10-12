Billy Goat Brands: A Portal to the Blue Economy

Billy Goat Brands (CSE:GOAT) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network









Billy Goat Brands (CSE:GOAT) is building a portfolio of high potential, expansion stage companies working in the blue economy. GOAT is dedicated to investing in and helping grow exciting and innovative companies with ESG values that address climate change, human wellness and the global demand for food security. The Platform’s portfolio also offers investors early exposure to functional foods, food technologies and fermented food brands.

Billy Goat Brands’ Company Highlights

GOAT differentiates itself from a traditional investor as a partner that provides strategic assistance, network connections and support to its portfolio companies for faster scale and growth. All of Billy Goat Brand’s portfolio companies have been more than satisfied with the assistance that Billy Goat Brands has provided to them.

GOAT’s current portfolio consists of Sophie’s Kitchen, KOLD, The Vegetarian Butcher and Evanesce Packaging. Sophie’s Kitchen, the company’s largest asset, focuses on delivering delicious and nutritious plant-based seafood alternatives that support a blue economy.

GOAT signed a Letter of Intent to invest in Cascadia Seaweed, a vertically integrated company growing to become the largest provider of ultra-premium ocean cultivated seaweed in North America

Each company that is currently in GOAT’s portfolio is expected to produce a more than 50 percent CAGR in each of the next three years.

The company is led by an experienced management team that is well-versed in the nuances of the public markets, venture capital, M&A, strategy, corporate governance and operations.