Beyond Medical appoints Kanji CFO; Sadhra resigns

BEYOND MEDICAL ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF ZARA KANJI AS ITS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. has appointed Zara Kanji as the company’s chief financial officer. Ms. Kanji replaces Michael Sadhra, who has resigned as the chief financial officer of the company to pursue other opportunities. The company would like to thank Mr. Sadhra for his contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours.

Ms. Kanji is a founder of Zara Kanji & Associates, CPA (est. 2004). Ms. Kanji is experienced in financial reporting compliance for junior listed companies, taxation, general accounting, financial reporting and value-added advisory services for individuals, private and public companies. Ms. Kanji has served as director and officer for listed issuers providing reporting compliance services for financing and acquisitions. Additionally, Ms. Kanji is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of B.C. (Previously Certified General Accountants of B.C.) since August, 2003.

About Beyond Medical Technologies Inc.

Beyond Medical is an industrial/technology company with a manufacturing facility located in Delta, B.C. The company is developing its Organivore and Pharmavore waste digesters using its proprietary technology.

