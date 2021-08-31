Battery Mineral Resources: A Near-term Growth Optionality in the Global Electrification Trend
Diana Fernandez - August 31st, 2021
Battery Mineral Resources (TSXV:BMR) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.
Battery Mineral Resources (TSXV:BMR) stands as the largest claim holder across all minerals in the Ontario Cobalt Belt, which is one of the most richly endowed mining regions in the world. It currently has a robust asset portfolio, including its McAra, Gowganda, Iron Mask, Island 27 projects in Ontario and additional projects in the works across the province and Quebec. As a first-mover in the district, the company has led efforts in recognizing the potential of multiple new, at-surface and high-grade primary cobalt discoveries in this region.
Battery Mineral Resources’ Company Highlights
- Battery Mineral Resources is a multi-commodity resource company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing battery metals projects (cobalt, lithium, graphite, nickel & copper), in North and South America and South Korea. It’s poised to become a premier and sustainable supplier of battery minerals to the electrification marketplace.
- BMR is currently developing the Punitaqui Mining Complex and pursuing the potential near-term resumption of operations at the prior producing Punitaqui copper-gold mine.
- BMR is the largest mineral claim holder in the historic Gowganda Cobalt-Silver Camp, Canada. It controls a robust portfolio of cobalt assets across the prolific Timmins & Sudbury and Rouyn & Val d’Or Quebec areas.
- Its Canadian cobalt portfolio consists of McAra, Gowganda, Iron Mask, Island 27, Fabre in Quebec and several additional highly prospective projects in politically stable jurisdictions of Ontario.
- Additional battery mineral exposure includes its strategically acquired graphite assets in South Korea and lithium properties in prolific mining districts like Nevada and California.
- BMR’s management team combines seasoned experts across related industries in finance, resource development and battery mineral exploration.