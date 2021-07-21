Arizona Silver Explorations: Exploring High Grade Gold and Silver Targets in Arizona and Nevada

Arizona Silver Explorations Inc. (TSXV:AZS,OTCQB:AZASF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.









Arizona Silver Explorations Inc. (TSXV:AZS,OTCQB:AZASF) focuses on exploring, identifying, and acquiring high-grade gold and silver in Arizona and Nevada in the United States of America.

The company’s flagship Philadelphia project is an early-stage project in Arizona and is strategically located near multiple high-yielding gold and silver mines. Nearby mines in the region include the Moss Mine, which is approximately 6 miles away and owned by Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (TSX.VNEE), which has 4,463,000 ounces of measured and indicated gold as well as 360,000 ounces of measured and indicated silver.

Arizona Silver Exploration’s Company Highlights

Arizona Silver Explorations Inc. (TSXV:AZS,OTCQB:AZASF) is a junior mineral exploration company focused on exploring, identifying, and acquiring high grade gold and silver in Arizona and Nevada in the United States of America.

The company’s flagship Philadelphia property in Arizona has drill results showing gold as high as 41.6 gpt, silver as high as 97.2 gpt and beryllium as high as 344 gpt and it is strategically located near other gold- and silver-yielding mines.

The company has a portfolio consisting of three other early-stage projects in Arizona and Nevada including Ramsey Silver, Silverton Gold and Sycamore Canyon.

The company is fully budgeted and fully owns all of its properties.

The company has a strong structure with 57,839,096 shares issued and outstanding, 6,011,758 warrants outstanding and 5,252,250 options outstanding for a total of 69,103,104 fully diluted shares, as of July 15th 2021

The company’s management team is highly experienced with decades of experience mining and exploration as well as finance.