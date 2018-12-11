Biotech

Investing News

Aravive Biologics Initiates Phase 1b Portion of Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trial of AVB-S6-500 in Platinum-Resistant Recurrent Ovarian Cancer

- December 11th, 2018

Aravive (Nasdaq:ARAV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the company has begun treating patients in the Phase 1b portion of a Phase 1b/Phase 2 trial combining AVB-S6-500 with standard-of-care therapies in patients with platinum-resistant recurrent ovarian cancer. As quoted in the press release: “We are excited to have begun enrollment in this clinical trial … Continued

Aravive (Nasdaq:ARAV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the company has begun treating patients in the Phase 1b portion of a Phase 1b/Phase 2 trial combining AVB-S6-500 with standard-of-care therapies in patients with platinum-resistant recurrent ovarian cancer.

As quoted in the press release:

“We are excited to have begun enrollment in this clinical trial of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer,” said study investigator Bradley Monk, MD, FACOG, FACS, Professor, University of Arizona College of Medicine and Medical Director, US Oncology Research Network – Gynecologic Program. “There are limited therapeutic options for platinum-resistant patients and the GAS6/AXL pathway is known to drive progression and resistance to treatments in ovarian cancer. Agents with a favorable safety profile like AVB-S6-500 offer a great opportunity for improving outcomes for our patients.”

The open label Phase 1b safety lead-in portion of the trial will enroll patients with platinum-resistant recurrent ovarian cancer and aims to confirm the dose based on results from the healthy volunteer clinical trial of AVB-S6-500. The primary endpoint for the Phase 1b portion of the clinical trial is safety, and pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic measurements with secondary endpoints including preliminary activity measures. The clinical trial will also explore AVB-S6-500 effects on biomarkers (GAS6-AXL) in serum and tumor tissues.

Click here to read the full press release.

gold outlook free report

Are gold stocks are a good idea for 2019?


Get your free market forecast today

Get the latest Biotech Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Biotech Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Biotech Investing

Select All
Select None

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time

Related posts

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Initiates Phase 2 Portion of ProSTAR Clinical Trial in Patients
Kiniksa Announces Rilonacept Interim Phase 2 Clinical Data and Initiates Pivotal Phase 3 Clinical Trial
Cellectar Granted Japanese Patent for CLR 131
MyoKardia Reports Positive Data from Phase 1b Single-Ascending Dose Clinical Trial of MYK-491

Tags

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *