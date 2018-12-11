Aravive Biologics Initiates Phase 1b Portion of Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trial of AVB-S6-500 in Platinum-Resistant Recurrent Ovarian Cancer

Aravive (Nasdaq:ARAV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the company has begun treating patients in the Phase 1b portion of a Phase 1b/Phase 2 trial combining AVB-S6-500 with standard-of-care therapies in patients with platinum-resistant recurrent ovarian cancer. As quoted in the press release: “We are excited to have begun enrollment in this clinical trial … Continued









Aravive (Nasdaq:ARAV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the company has begun treating patients in the Phase 1b portion of a Phase 1b/Phase 2 trial combining AVB-S6-500 with standard-of-care therapies in patients with platinum-resistant recurrent ovarian cancer.

As quoted in the press release:

“We are excited to have begun enrollment in this clinical trial of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer,” said study investigator Bradley Monk, MD, FACOG, FACS, Professor, University of Arizona College of Medicine and Medical Director, US Oncology Research Network – Gynecologic Program. “There are limited therapeutic options for platinum-resistant patients and the GAS6/AXL pathway is known to drive progression and resistance to treatments in ovarian cancer. Agents with a favorable safety profile like AVB-S6-500 offer a great opportunity for improving outcomes for our patients.” The open label Phase 1b safety lead-in portion of the trial will enroll patients with platinum-resistant recurrent ovarian cancer and aims to confirm the dose based on results from the healthy volunteer clinical trial of AVB-S6-500. The primary endpoint for the Phase 1b portion of the clinical trial is safety, and pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic measurements with secondary endpoints including preliminary activity measures. The clinical trial will also explore AVB-S6-500 effects on biomarkers (GAS6-AXL) in serum and tumor tissues.

Click here to read the full press release.