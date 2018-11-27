Antares Pharma Partner Teva Announces Commercial Availability of Generic Epipen

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) announced that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries generic EpiPen is now commercially available in limited quantities. As quoted in the press release: Teva’s generic EpiPen® was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) on August 16, 2018 and is indicated for emergency treatment of severe allergic reactions including those that are life threatening (anaphylaxis) … Continued

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) announced that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries generic EpiPen is now commercially available in limited quantities.

As quoted in the press release:

Teva’s generic EpiPen® was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) on August 16, 2018 and is indicated for emergency treatment of severe allergic reactions including those that are life threatening (anaphylaxis) in adults and certain pediatric patients. The product, which utilizes the Antares Pharma VIBEX® auto injector, has been approved as therapeutically equivalent and fully substitutable to the EpiPen® at the pharmacy.

“Today’s announcement of the commercial availability of the only fully substitutable generic version of the EpiPen is important for patients who have struggled to fill prescriptions due to various epinephrine product shortages.” said Robert F. Apple, President and Chief Executive Officer of Antares Pharma. “The availability of a therapeutically equivalent generic means patients living with severe, sometimes life-threatening allergic reactions including anaphylaxis, will now potentially have access to an FDA approved alternative.”