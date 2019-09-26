Animoca Brands Launches MotoGP, a Blockchain Motorsports Game

As part of a three-year contract with Dorna Sports, Animoca is developing a game based on the FIM Road Racing World Championship Grand Prix.









Animoca Brands (ASX:ABI), a gaming company announced that it has secured the rights to MotoGP, also known as FIM Road Racing World Championship Grand Prix. Through a three year licensing agreement with Madrid-based Dorna Sports, Animoca is slated to develop a blockchain-based game that incorporates digital collectibles. The game is set to be launched in early 2020.

As quoted in the press release:

Animoca Brands will produce a “manager” style game based on MotoGP intellectual property that will consist of a selection of Collectibles linked directly to the core gameplay; the Manager Game will utilise blockchain technologies and custom-developed smart contracts to enable users to purchase, collect, view, use, and transfer the Collectibles that will be part of the gameplay. The Company expects to launch the Manager Game by the start of the 2020 MotoGP racing season. Having begun in 1949, MotoGP is the oldest motorsports championship in the world, featuring the fastest riders and the most technologically advanced prototype racing motorcycles on the planet. MotoGP is watched by over 400 million people worldwide and shown by more than a hundred media broadcasters, while the number of views of MotoGP videos on its various digital platforms exceeds one billion.

