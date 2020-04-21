Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV:AMX, FRA:MX0, OTCQX:AMXEF) CEO Victor Cantore was recently featured in a video interview.









Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV:AMX, FRA:MX0, OTCQX:AMXEF) CEO Victor Cantore was recently featured in a video interview at the 2020 PDAC Convention in Toronto. Cantore joined Proactive to provide an update on the company’s extensive drill program on the Perron project located in northwestern Quebec. According to Cantore, the company’s 100,000-meter drill program has the potential to expand on three separate deposits found on the property.

“We’re in the middle of a 100,000-meter drill program. Where the property is located, we’re sitting on 15 kilometers of faults including the Normetal fault and the Perron fault,” said Cantore. “We’ve explored 3.2 kilometers and we found three separate deposits right now on the project. They’re a little bit different from each other.”

Moving forward, Amex Exploration is optimistic that the results from its 2020 drill program will continue to return high-grade results. Initial drill results on the Perron property returned multiple high-grade drill results from the Gratien Gold Zone (GGZ) and the Grey Cat Zone (GCZ). As a precautionary measure in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Amex has announced it will temporarily suspend its drill operations on the property. The temporary suspension of drilling coincides with the traditional spring break-up period at Perron. Amex’ geologists and management are working from home offices and the company is using this time for data compilation, modeling and drill planning. Amex believes it is well-positioned with relatively low overhead costs and $9.7 million in cash and cash equivalents.

