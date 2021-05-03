American Lithium: Significant Land Position In One of the Most Promising and Underdeveloped Lithium Sedimentary Basins in North America

American Lithium (TSXV:LI, OTCQB:LIACF, XFRA:5LA1) focuses on exploring and developing high-quality lithium deposits within mining-friendly jurisdictions throughout the Americas. The company has a robust capital structure and tight shareholder portfolio. Its market cap stands at US$141.8 million, with key shareholders largely consisting of retail investors, management and insiders. American Lithium currently has zero debt.

American Lithium is currently operating its Tonopah Lithium Claims (TLC) project located in the highly prospective mining Esmeralda lithium district in Nevada. The 100 percent owned TLC project hosts overwhelming operational and geological advantages. Its unique mineralogy, lack of deleterious elements and favorable processing conditions primes project development for fast track potential.

American Lithium’s Company Highlights

The company presents excellent investing opportunities and leverages surging global lithium demand, which is expected to rise exponentially by 2028. It could become a significant player in aiding the domestic lithium supply problem in the US.

The company presents excellent investing opportunities and leverages surging global lithium demand, which is expected to rise exponentially by 2028. It could become a significant player in aiding the domestic lithium supply problem in the US.

The TLC project boasts strategic positioning in Nevada, ranked the top jurisdiction in the world for mining investment in 2020. The project also sits near the Tesla gigafactory and leverages excellent existing infrastructure.

TLC hosts unique metallurgical properties with high lithium concentrates, over 90 percent recoveries and fast leaching potential. Operational advantages also include low-cost mining and processing.

The company continues to expand its robust asset portfolio with the recent acquisition of the Macusani and Fulchani projects connected with Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (TSXV:PLU).

The company’s leadership has a proven track record of mining and exploration success across years of experience—their depth of management primes American Lithium for significant growth and economic prosperity.

The company currently has zero debt.