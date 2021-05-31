American Eagle Gold: Exploring a World-Class Gold Deposit in Nevada’s Cortez Trend

American Eagle Gold (AE: TSXV) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network









American Eagle Gold (AE: TSXV) focuses on exploring world-class gold deposits in North America. The company’s flagship Golden Trend project sits on the Cortez Trend, adjacent to Nevada Gold Mines’ Goldrush and Cortez Mine, the joint venture between Barrick Gold (ABX: TSX) and Newmont (NGT: TSX).

American Eagle is part of the Ore Group of companies, whose overall business plan centres on consolidating prospective land packages in mining-friendly jurisdictions and employing a talented team with strong financial and technical expertise. Golden Trend represents an opportunity to make a world-class gold discovery, which is paramount to American Eagle’s growth.

American Eagle Gold’s Company Highlights

American Eagle Gold’s management team comprises world-class experts in Carlin-type deposits and mining exploration. The company’s VP of Exploration, Mark Bradley, brings to the company unique local geographic expertise, including his role as the Cortez project team leader during Barrick Gold’s discovery of the prolific Goldrush mine.

American Eagle Gold is a gold and mineral company focused on its flagship Golden Trend project, a relatively underexplored property in Nevada’s Cortez Trend.

The Golden Trend property presents the company with exceptional early-stage discovery potential.

The company leverages excellent infrastructure, mining-friendly conditions and strategic positioning. Golden Trend is attached to Barrick and Newmont’s Nevada Gold Mines property, which hosts three world-class gold deposits, including Goldrush, which is just 6km Northeast.