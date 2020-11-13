ALX Resources: New Technologies Lead to New Discoveries

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV:AL,FWB:6LLN,OTC:ALXEF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.









ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV:AL,FWB:6LLN,OTC:ALXEF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network. Dedicated to providing shareholders with multiple opportunities for discovery by exploring a portfolio of prospective mineral properties, the company’s impressive portfolio includes exploration for gold, nickel–copper–cobalt and uranium. Using the latest technologies, ALX plans and executes well-designed exploration programs and holds over 200,000 hectares of prospective properties in Saskatchewan and Ontario, Canada.

ALX Resources has a world-class management team with shareholders who have diverse expertise in mineral and gold exploration. The board of directors and officers of the company currently hold 8.54 million shares representing 5.67 percent of ALX’s issued and outstanding common shares.

Company Highlights:

Uses the latest technologies to execute well-designed exploration programs in their primary projects located in the stable jurisdictions of Saskatchewan and Ontario.

In October 2019, high grade nickel was located on surface from the company’s first site visit to the Firebird nickel project in Saskatchewan with the additional presence of copper anomalies.

Rio Tinto Canada Exploration Inc. recognized Firebird’s potential and through an option agreement announce in August 2020 can earn up to an 80% interest for C$12.0 million in exploration expenditures and cash payments to ALX Resources totaling $125,000.

Owns and explores properties within the Red Lake Mining District, a region that has produced over 28 million ounces of gold since mines began production in 1925.

High-resolution airborne surveys have been completed in the Red Lake district and the company’s ground sampling programs in 2019-2020 have found gold mineralization on the Vixen gold project with samples ranging up to 23.9 g/t gold.

Key Projects

Vixen Gold Project – Ontario, Canada

The 100 percent owned Vixen gold project is located in the Red Lake Mining District of Ontario and consists of three sub-projects totaling 10,069 hectares staked within the Birch-Uchi greenstone belt, approximately 60 kilometers east of the town of Red Lake, Ontario. The jurisdiction is favourable for exploration, with winter access to Vixen North and a series of roads leading directly to the Vixen South property.

Firebird Nickel – Saskatchewan, Canada

Firebird hosts three historical nickel-copper-cobalt deposits: Axis Lake, Rea Lake and Currie Lake. Under the option earn-in granted by the company in 2020, Rio Tinto Exploration Canada can earn up to 80 percent in interest in Firebird. Strategically positioned near advantageous infrastructure including an all-weather road and airport, the property has close proximity to the town of Stony Rapids, SK, and access to hydroelectric power offers increased efficiencies for exploration.