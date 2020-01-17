Biotech

Algernon: Repurposing Established Drugs to Create New Treatments

- January 17th, 2020
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE:AGN; OTCQB:AGNPF; XFRA:AGW) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s life science channel. 

Algernon is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company working to advance a portfolio of drugs targeting non–alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), chronic kidney disease (CKD), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and chronic cough.

By leveraging existing drugs and applying them to new treatments, Algernon is attempting to shorten the lengthy drug development process, which can take five or six years before being approved for human testing. Using a drug repurposing strategy, Algernon intends to rapidly advance its drugs into a Phase 2 clinical study quickly and efficiently while reducing safety concerns.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals’ company highlights include the following:

  • Planning its first phase II trial for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and chronic cough in Q2 2020.
  • Has a drug development program based on drug repurposing, which has a much lower risk of fail in human trials as a result of safety issues
  • Reduced time and cost to move compounds into a phase II trial due to advancing safe, approved well established small molecules
  • Company is advancing compounds that have matched or outperformed leading global treatments in animal studies
  • Multi-billion dollar global markets for disease treatments
  • Experienced management team and globally recognized medical advisory board
  • Capital-efficient business model

