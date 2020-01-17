Algernon: Repurposing Established Drugs to Create New Treatments

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE:AGN; OTCQB:AGNPF; XFRA:AGW) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s life science channel.









Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE:AGN; OTCQB:AGNPF; XFRA:AGW) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s life science channel.

Algernon is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company working to advance a portfolio of drugs targeting non–alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), chronic kidney disease (CKD), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and chronic cough.

By leveraging existing drugs and applying them to new treatments, Algernon is attempting to shorten the lengthy drug development process, which can take five or six years before being approved for human testing. Using a drug repurposing strategy, Algernon intends to rapidly advance its drugs into a Phase 2 clinical study quickly and efficiently while reducing safety concerns.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals’ company highlights include the following:

Planning its first phase II trial for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and chronic cough in Q2 2020.

Has a drug development program based on drug repurposing, which has a much lower risk of fail in human trials as a result of safety issues

Reduced time and cost to move compounds into a phase II trial due to advancing safe, approved well established small molecules

Company is advancing compounds that have matched or outperformed leading global treatments in animal studies

Multi-billion dollar global markets for disease treatments

Experienced management team and globally recognized medical advisory board

Capital-efficient business model

Click here to connect with Algernon Pharmaceuticals (CSE:AGN; OTCQB:AGNPF; XFRA:AGW) and to request an investor presentation.