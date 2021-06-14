Aldebaran Resources: Unlocking A District of Copper-Gold Deposits in Argentina
Diana Fernandez - June 14th, 2021
Aldebaran Resources (TSXV:ALDE) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.
Aldebaran Resources (TSXV:ALDE) specializes in identifying and exploring highly prospective copper-gold projects with the potential to become large-high-quality deposits or mines in the future. The company’s flagship Altar copper-gold project sits in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of San Juan province in the Argentina Andes.
The project leverages strategic positioning nearby several existing large mines and advanced-stage copper projects. Notable geographic neighbors include the Antofagasta Minerals’ Pelambres copper mine, Glencore Xstrata’s El Pachon copper project and McEwen Mining’s Los Azules copper project.
Aldebaran Resources’ Company Highlights
- Aldebaran Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on identifying, acquiring and exploring large high-quality copper projects throughout mining-friendly jurisdictions in South America.
- The company has its large flagship Altar copper-gold project in mining-friendly San Juan province, Argentina.
- The Altar project consists of several higher-grade copper-gold porphyry deposits over a sizable 8,444-hectare land position. Its currently reported resource estimate stands at over 15.2 billion pounds of copper equivalent with a significant portion of gold by-product and excellent potential for expansion.
- Aldebaran has identified higher grade copper-gold cores to several of Altar’s porphyry centers and will focus additional exploration on increasing the size of these higher grade zones.
- The company’s management team has a long history of working together as a core group of experts in copper discoveries and project exploration. They share the same leadership team with Regulus Resources and were the former management of the highly successful Antares Minerals.