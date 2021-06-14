Aldebaran Resources: Unlocking A District of Copper-Gold Deposits in Argentina

Aldebaran Resources (TSXV:ALDE) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.









Aldebaran Resources (TSXV:ALDE) specializes in identifying and exploring highly prospective copper-gold projects with the potential to become large-high-quality deposits or mines in the future. The company’s flagship Altar copper-gold project sits in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of San Juan province in the Argentina Andes.

The project leverages strategic positioning nearby several existing large mines and advanced-stage copper projects. Notable geographic neighbors include the Antofagasta Minerals’ Pelambres copper mine, Glencore Xstrata’s El Pachon copper project and McEwen Mining’s Los Azules copper project.

Aldebaran Resources’ Company Highlights

Aldebaran Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on identifying, acquiring and exploring large high-quality copper projects throughout mining-friendly jurisdictions in South America.

The company has its large flagship Altar copper-gold project in mining-friendly San Juan province, Argentina.

The Altar project consists of several higher-grade copper-gold porphyry deposits over a sizable 8,444-hectare land position. Its currently reported resource estimate stands at over 15.2 billion pounds of copper equivalent with a significant portion of gold by-product and excellent potential for expansion.

Aldebaran has identified higher grade copper-gold cores to several of Altar’s porphyry centers and will focus additional exploration on increasing the size of these higher grade zones.

The company’s management team has a long history of working together as a core group of experts in copper discoveries and project exploration. They share the same leadership team with Regulus Resources and were the former management of the highly successful Antares Minerals.