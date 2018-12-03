Agios Presents Updated Data from the Ivosidenib Phase 1 Dose-Escalation and Expansion Trial

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO), a leader in the field of cellular metabolism to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases, today presented updated efficacy and safety data from the untreated acute myeloid leukemia (AML) arm from the ongoing Phase 1 dose-escalation and expansion study evaluating single agent ivosidenib in patients with hematologic malignancies and an isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 … Continued









Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO), a leader in the field of cellular metabolism to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases, today presented updated efficacy and safety data from the untreated acute myeloid leukemia (AML) arm from the ongoing Phase 1 dose-escalation and expansion study evaluating single agent ivosidenib in patients with hematologic malignancies and an isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation.

As quoted in the press release:

“Ivosidenib induced deep, durable remissions in newly diagnosed AML patients who are older, have high rates of secondary AML and prior hypomethylating agent exposure,” said Gail Roboz, M.D., Weill Cornell Medical College and an investigator in the study. “Ivosidenib had a favorable safety profile characterized by a low rate of febrile neutropenia and infections. In addition, transfusion independence was observed across response categories, including in patients who did not achieve complete remission.” “We believe these data are encouraging and represent compelling evidence for the potential of single agent ivosidenib as a new treatment option for newly diagnosed AML patients who are ineligible for standard therapies,” said Chris Bowden, M.D., chief medical officer at Agios. “There is tremendous need for targeted treatment options for these patients who are typically older and have comorbid conditions, and we are on track to submit a supplemental new drug application for ivosidenib for this patient population under the FDA Real Time Oncology Review pilot program by the end of January 2019.”

