Aether Catalyst Solutions: Developing a Low-Cost Catalyst to Reduce Automotive Costs
Aether Catalyst Solutions Inc. (CSE:ATHR) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s technology channel.
Aether Catalyst Solutions is a science and technology company that has developed a low-cost, high-performance three-way catalyst capable of meeting emission control standards without using the costly precious metals currently used in catalytic converters. By offering a solution that does not require platinum, palladium, or rhodium, Aether hopes to provide an affordable alternative to current catalytic converters that can be used in a variety of small internal combustion engines.
Aether Catalyst’s fourth-generation emission abatement technology can be applied to the internal combustion engines found in cars, trucks, SUVs, motorcycles and other small engines. In April 2019 Aether Catalyst filed a Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) for a patent related to its technology.
Aether Catalyst’s company highlights include the following:
- Catalytic converter market expected to grow from US$42.4 billion in 2018 to US$73.1 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.1 percent
- Aether’s catalyst is made without the use of platinum, palladium, or rhodium
- Aether’s catalyst can be produced at approximately 90 percent cost savings to incumbent catalytic converters
- Aether’s catalyst utilizes simple wash coating methods that are scalable to the high volume and low-cost coating processes currently utilized with incumbent PGM catalysts
- Aether has received considerable funding and support from government sources – almost $500,000 over the last three years in non-dilutive funding
- Aether was nominated by SDTC (Sustainable Development Technology Canada) for the 2018 Global Cleantech 100
