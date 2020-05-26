Aether Catalyst Solutions: Developing a Low-Cost Catalyst to Reduce Automotive Costs

Aether Catalyst Solutions Inc. (CSE:ATHR) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s technology channel.









Aether Catalyst Solutions Inc. (CSE:ATHR) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s technology channel.

Aether Catalyst Solutions is a science and technology company that has developed a low-cost, high-performance three-way catalyst capable of meeting emission control standards without using the costly precious metals currently used in catalytic converters. By offering a solution that does not require platinum, palladium, or rhodium, Aether hopes to provide an affordable alternative to current catalytic converters that can be used in a variety of small internal combustion engines.

Aether Catalyst’s fourth-generation emission abatement technology can be applied to the internal combustion engines found in cars, trucks, SUVs, motorcycles and other small engines. In April 2019 Aether Catalyst filed a Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) for a patent related to its technology.

Aether Catalyst’s company highlights include the following:

Catalytic converter market expected to grow from US$42.4 billion in 2018 to US$73.1 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.1 percent

Aether’s catalyst is made without the use of platinum, palladium, or rhodium

Aether’s catalyst can be produced at approximately 90 percent cost savings to incumbent catalytic converters

Aether’s catalyst utilizes simple wash coating methods that are scalable to the high volume and low-cost coating processes currently utilized with incumbent PGM catalysts

Aether has received considerable funding and support from government sources – almost $500,000 over the last three years in non-dilutive funding

Aether was nominated by SDTC (Sustainable Development Technology Canada) for the 2018 Global Cleantech 100

Click here to connect with Aether Catalyst Solutions Inc. (CSE:ATHR) and to request an investor presentation.