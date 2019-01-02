Acer Therapeutics Announces In-license of Osanetant from Sanofi

Acer Therapeutics (Nasdaq:ACER), a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases with critical unmet medical need, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Sanofi to acquire worldwide rights to osanetant, a clinical-stage, selective, non-peptide tachykinin NK3 receptor antagonist. As quoted … Continued









Acer Therapeutics (Nasdaq:ACER), a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases with critical unmet medical need, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Sanofi to acquire worldwide rights to osanetant, a clinical-stage, selective, non-peptide tachykinin NK3 receptor antagonist.

As quoted in the press release:

“We are thrilled to expand our pipeline of product candidates by in-licensing the global rights to osanetant,” said Chris Schelling, CEO and Founder of Acer. “The drug perfectly fits Acer’s acquisition and development model of de-risked assets – it already has robust non-clinical, pharmacokinetic and human safety data, and based on recent studies involving antagonism of the NK3 receptor, we believe it can be successfully repurposed to treat a variety of neuroendocrine disorders.” Mr. Schelling concluded, “We very much appreciate the opportunity to expand our relationship with Sanofi.” “We are pleased to sign this agreement with Acer, which illustrates our strategy of collaborating with partners who bring a credible repurposing strategy to non-core molecules in our broad portfolio,” said Alban De-La-Sabliere, Global Head of Business Development and Licensing at Sanofi. “By providing access to these select R&D programs, we can continue to support efforts to address serious unmet medical need.”

Click here to read the full press release.