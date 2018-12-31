Acasti Pharma Announces Data on TRILOGY Phase 3 Trials of CaPre in Patients

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST;TSXV:ACST), a biopharmaceutical innovator focused on the research, development and commercialization of its prescription drug candidate CaPre (omega-3 phospholipid) for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia (HTG), today announced that the two Phase 3 TRILOGY trials have now exceeded 65% patient randomization, and more than 100 patients have completed their 6 month treatment plan. … Continued









Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST;TSXV:ACST), a biopharmaceutical innovator focused on the research, development and commercialization of its prescription drug candidate CaPre (omega-3 phospholipid) for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia (HTG), today announced that the two Phase 3 TRILOGY trials have now exceeded 65% patient randomization, and more than 100 patients have completed their 6 month treatment plan.

As quoted in the press release:

Jan D’Alvise, president and CEO of Acasti Pharma, commented, “We are pleased to announce that more than 20% of patients in the TRILOGY program have already completed their 6 month treatment plans. We now have more than 65% of the required total randomized patients for the two studies. The Company had achieved the enrollment targets for TRILOGY earlier in December, however additional patients may continue to be enrolled through the first quarter of 2019 to attain final randomization targets as needed. This excellent progress further supports our confidence in completing these studies on schedule with topline results expected to be reported before the end of calendar 2019.” Additionally, Acasti Pharma today announced that on December 26, 2018, it received written notification from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department (“Nasdaq”) for failing to maintain a minimum bid price of U.S.$1.00 per share for the last 30 consecutive business days, as required by Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) – bid price (the “Minimum Bid Price Rule”). The Nasdaq notification has no immediate effect on the listing of Acasti Pharma’s shares. Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) – compliance period, Acasti Pharma has 180 calendar days, or until June 24, 2019, to regain compliance. If at any time over this period the bid price of Acasti Pharma’s shares closes at U.S.$1.00 per share or more for a minimum of ten (10) consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed.

