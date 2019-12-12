Absolem Developing Products for Emerging Psychedelics Market

Absolem was recently featured in a sponsored article published by Equity Guru.









Absolem was recently featured in a sponsored article published by Equity Guru.

The article discussed the potential for psychedelics like psilocybin to be integrated into mental health treatments and therapies. Early research has indicated there are a number of leading mental health ailments that could be treated with psilocybin, including PTSD, anxiety and depression. According to writer Chris Parry, psychedelics could also emerge to rival recreational drugs like alcohol and cannabis.

“Imagine the anxious and depressed being given just a little break from what’s weighing them down, without side effects…And imagine (and this is a real big one for me) having the effects of alcohol use, the social lubrication and stress relief, the adventure and the break from the every day – with no hangover.”

Absolem is currently developing three products under its One Up Pure Energy brand: Lions Mane, Cordyceps, and Reishi. Each product is designed to provide users a boost in different aspects of their life.

