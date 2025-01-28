Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

December 2024 Quarterly Results Presentation

December 2024 Quarterly Results Presentation

Boss Energy Limited (BOE:AU) has announced December 2024 Quarterly Results Presentation

Download the PDF here.

BOE:AU
Boss Energy Limited
Boss Energy (ASX:BOE)

Boss Energy Limited


Quarterly Cashflow Report - December 2024

Quarterly Cashflow Report - December 2024

Boss Energy Limited (BOE:AU) has announced Quarterly Cashflow Report - December 2024

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities Report - December 2024

Quarterly Activities Report - December 2024

Boss Energy Limited (BOE:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report - December 2024

Download the PDF here.

enCore Energy Hosts Grand Opening of the Alta Mesa Uranium Plant with George W. Bush, the 43rd President of the United States

enCore Energy Hosts Grand Opening of the Alta Mesa Uranium Plant with George W. Bush, the 43rd President of the United States

NASDAQ:EU
  TSXV:EU
www.encoreuranium.com

EnCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: EU) (TSXV: EU) (the " Company " or " enCore" ), a uranium producer and America's Clean Energy Company™, announced today that the Company held a grand opening celebration at its Alta Mesa In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") Uranium Central Processing Plant ("CPP") and Wellfield on Thursday, October 3 rd in South Texas . The private event, attended by 300 guests, featured a special conversation between George W. Bush, the 43 rd President of the United States and William M. Sheriff Executive Chairman of enCore Energy. Guests had the opportunity to hear about President George W. Bush's time in the White House, the challenges facing our nation in the 21st century, as well as his current work at the George W. Bush Presidential Center.

Nuclear Fuels Announces the Discovery of New Mineralized Zones at the Kaycee Uranium Project

Nuclear Fuels Announces the Discovery of New Mineralized Zones at the Kaycee Uranium Project

CSE:NF
OTCQX:NFUNF

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") announced today the discovery of two new zones of roll front-hosted uranium mineralization at the Kaycee In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") Uranium Project (the "Project") in Wyoming's Powder River Basin ("PRB"). Drill testing of regional targets on the Project encountered mineralization at the newly discovered Outpost and Trail Dust Zones, including 0.082% eU 3 O 8 (uranium) over 6.5 feet for a total hole Grade Thickness ("GT") of 0.532. In the PRB, potentially ISR-recoverable uranium mineralization with a GT of greater than 0.20 is considered suitable for inclusion in a potential wellfield. Follow up delineation drilling of these two new zones is planned for May 2025 . In addition, Nuclear Fuels announces the Company has been added to the Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF.

IsoEnergy and Purepoint Announce 2025 Plans for Joint Venture

IsoEnergy and Purepoint Announce 2025 Plans for Joint Venture

IsoEnergy Ltd. (TSX: ISO) (OTCQX: ISENF) ("IsoEnergy") and Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint") are pleased to announce the commencement of their 2025 exploration program, supported by a $5,000,000 budget for the newly formed 5050 joint venture ("Joint Venture").

The Joint Venture spans over 98,000 hectares and consolidates 10 high-valued uranium projects into three distinctive areas in Saskatchewan's eastern Athabasca Basin: the Dorado Project, the Aurora Project and the Celeste Block (Figure 1).

Forum Announces Drill Results from Qavvik: 296 Metres of Uranium Mineralization; 8.2% U3O8 over 0.5 Metres and Multiple Intercepts Greater than 1%

Forum Announces Drill Results from Qavvik: 296 Metres of Uranium Mineralization; 8.2% U3O8 over 0.5 Metres and Multiple Intercepts Greater than 1%

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces drill results for the Qavvik anomaly, its second basement hosted deposit located within Forum's 100% owned Aberdeen Project. This highly successful program intersected a 296-metre-wide zone of uranium mineralization with grades up to 8.2% U3O8 in a newly identified lense and resulted in more than 20 assays with grades greater than 1% U3O8. Mineralization is open to the northeast and southwest, and the shallow depths along with the thick overall uranium intercepts demonstrates the open pit potential of this deposit. With multiple drill targets on the property, the Aberdeen project has the potential to unfold into a generational uranium district. (Figure 1).

Coelacanth Energy Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options and Restricted Share Units

Coelacanth Energy Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options and Restricted Share Units

Coelacanth Energy Inc. (TSXV: CEI) ("Coelacanth" or the "Company") announces that its board of directors approved the granting of incentive stock options ("Options") under its stock option plan to acquire up to an aggregate of 3,877,378 common shares ("Common Shares") of the Corporation and the granting of restricted share units ("RSUs") under its restricted share unit plan to obtain up to an aggregate of 2,657,622 Common Shares to certain of its directors and officers. It has also approved the granting of 1,849,001 Options and 906,999 RSUs to certain of its employees and consultants.

All of the Options are exercisable for a period of five years at a price of $0.81 per Common Share and 33⅓% of the Options will vest on the date that is one year after the date of the grant of such Options and the remainder will vest 33⅓% per year thereafter. All of the RSUs are exercisable for a period of three years at no additional cost and 33⅓% of the RSUs will vest on the date that is one year after the date of the grant of such RSUs and the remainder will vest 33⅓% per year thereafter.

Purepoint Uranium Project Update

Purepoint Uranium Project Update

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a brief update on the progress of its exploration activities across its portfolio of projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin. The exploration update is intended to keep stakeholders informed of ongoing work and upcoming plans as we advance our strategic initiatives.

Smart Lake Joint Venture (Cameco/Purepoint)

Forum Energy Metals to Present at the AMEBC Roundup

Forum Energy Metals to Present at the AMEBC Roundup

Join Forum Energy Metals (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) at the AMEBC Roundup Conference held at the Vancouver Convention Center East. Forum's exploration team will be available at booth #920 in the Core Shack to review and discuss drill core from the 2024 drilling program at the Aberdeen Uranium Project located in the Thelon Basin, Nunavut on Wednesday January 22 and Thursday January 23. Dr. Rebecca Hunter, Vice President of Exploration will also be presenting in the Critical and Base Metals Session at 3:15pm on Tuesday January 21.

To register visit https://roundup.amebc.ca/register/

Boss Energy Limited
