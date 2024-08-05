- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Chariot CEO Bares US Lithium Strategy
“We want to be an America-focused lithium company … We want to have American-made lithium for the American market,” said Shanthar Pathmanathan, CEO of Chariot.
In a recent interview with the Investing News Network, Shanthar Pathmanathan, CEO of Chariot (ASX:CC9), shared his company's strategic direction and its position within the rapidly evolving lithium-mining industry.
As the largest landholder of lithium in the US, Chariot is committed to establishing a strong foothold in the US lithium market, positioning the company to capitalise on growing demand for this critical resource.
“We want to be an America-focused lithium company … We want to have American-made lithium for the American market,” Pathmanathan said. “We think the US will decouple from the broader global lithium market and become a subsector unto itself, largely because of the geopolitical issues that you see around the world at the moment.”
Chariot is focused on two of its lithium assets in the US — Black Mountain in Wyoming and Resurgent in Nevada — both top-tier jurisdictions and highly prospective for lithium. The company plans to initiate small-scale mining operations at Black Mountain to generate immediate cashflow and manage dilution, focusing on shallow resource estimation.
Watch the full interview with Shanthar Pathmanathan, CEO of Chariot, above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Chariot (ASX:CC9). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Chariot in order to help investors learn more about the company. Chariot is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Chariot and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
